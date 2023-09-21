KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and for driving the wrong way during a chase with deputies in Kings County over the weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

On Saturday at around 1:20 a.m., officials say a deputy was on a traffic enforcement stop in the 14500 block of Lacey Blvd when a citizen pulled up and informed the deputy that a Chevrolet Tahoe was “doing circles” in the center of the intersection of 14th Avenue and Lacey Boulevard.

The deputy cleared the traffic stop and began driving toward the last reported location of the Tahoe. While en route, sheriff’s officials say the deputy was flagged down a second time by a subject who stated the Chevrolet Tahoe had run him off the road.

According to officials, the deputy continued to the area and located a Chevrolet Tahoe parked on the side of the road. A subject later identified as Cristian Rodriguez was seen standing next to the vehicle on his cell phone.

The deputy says as he was approaching Rodriguez, he got back into the Tahoe. The deputy says he noticed Rodriguez was stumbling as he climbed into the vehicle which led the deputy to believe he might be under the influence of alcohol.

The deputy says he exited his patrol car and ordered Rodriguez to get out of the Tahoe but Rodriguez refused. The deputy made his way toward the Tahoe’s driver’s window, where he saw Rodriguez fumbling with the keys and attempting to start the Tahoe. Rodriguez started the Tahoe and drove back onto the road heading west on Lacey Boulevard.

Deputies say a high-speed chase took place since Rodriguez refused to pull over for the deputy. The chase went on for seven miles, in which Rodriguez was driving at speeds up to 100 mph while running various stop signs and driving the wrong lane of travel.

Deputies say Rodriguez was traveling westbound on Excelsior Avenue when he lost control of the Tahoe, spun out of control and came to a stop.

Sheriff officials state when Rodriguez exited the vehicle, he refused to obey commands to turn around and place his hands in the air. Rodriguez yelled at deputies and walked toward them while lowering his hands toward his waistband.

Deputies say they took Rodriguez to the ground and attempted to place handcuffs on him, but he was resisting. A deputy utilized his taser on Rodriguez, which caused him to put his hand behind his back where he was handcuffed and arrested. According to deputies, a CHP officer determined Rodriguez was DUI.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says Rodriguez was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of evading a peace officer, evading a peace officer while traveling the wrong way, resisting arrest, and DUI.