MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after his wife was found dead inside their Oakhurst home on Tuesday night, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m., officials said a man called 911 to report that he had found his wife dead at their home near Highway 49 and Highway 41.

When deputies arrived, they confirmed that a woman was dead inside the home.

Detectives began collecting evidence and interviewed the woman’s husband, identified as 58-year-old John A. Kingcade of Oakhurst.

During the investigation, detectives said they determined that the woman’s death had been a homicide.

Kingcade was arrested and booked into the Madera County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770