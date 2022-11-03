VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was found after police say they heard movement above a suspended ceiling and noticed damaged ceiling tiles after officers responded to a burglary alarm in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say they responded to a call around 2:30 a.m., at “The Ruum Visalia” on the 5200 Blk of W Noble Ave Thursday morning.

According to police, the Visalia Fire Department responded to assist with a ladder truck which allowed officers onto the roof of the business. After gaining roof access, officers located Anthony Coggins inside the building.

Coggins was taken into custody and safely escorted off the roof with the help of the Fire Department, police say.

According to police, Coggins was charged with burglary, and had two active felony warrants, and one active misdemeanor warrant.