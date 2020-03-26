Man arrested after trying to stab victim with pruning shears outside Selma Walmart, police say

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday morning after trying to stab another man with pruning shears outside of a Selma Walmart, according to the Selma Police Department.

An officer was flagged down at 10:20 a.m. by a victim in the Walmart Supercenter parking lot along Floral Avenue, said Chief Joe Gomez. The victim said the suspect, Jesse Hernandez, 50, was trying to steal something from his vehicle when the victim confronted him in the parking lot.

Hernandez then tried to stab the victim in the abdomen with pruning shears, Gomez said. The victim ran away from the suspect and into the store where he told contacted security.

Hernandez ran behind the store but was caught by the officer.

Gomez said Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and being in possession of a deadly weapon since he had a prohibited dirk/dagger in his pocket.

The suspect is originally from Kingsburg but had been living as a transient in Selma.

