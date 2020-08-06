Man arrested after trying to gain entry into Kings County government office over COVID-19, deputies say

Chad Draxler, 35 (Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Wednesday after trying to gain entry into a Kings County government office by repeatedly banging on the door and yelling at staffers about COVID-19, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the administration building at the Kings County Government Center around 9 a.m. for a report of an “unwanted subject” identified as Chad Draxler, 35, said spokesman Nate Ferrier. He was yelling and “acting bizarre” toward responding deputies.

Deputies tried to calm Draxler down but he instead walked into the administration office and banged on the interior doors demanding entry.

Draxler yelled at the staff and waved his arms around, Ferrier said. Deputies determined he was displaying signs and symptoms of drug use and arrested him for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Staff told deputies that Draxler had made several phone calls to them that morning.

Draxler was heard yelling at them over the phone about COVID-19, Ferrier said. In one of the calls, he called a secretary “an inappropriate word,” causing her to discontinue the call.

This was when Draxler arrived to the building a short time later and demanded entry.

Witnesses said Draxler pulled and banged on the doors so hard they began to bow outwards, Ferrier said. His face was red with anger as he was yelling.

Fearing for their safety, staff called 911.

Draxler was booked into the Kings County Jail on several charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, criminal threats, offensive words in public and repeated phone calls. His bail was set at $65,000.

