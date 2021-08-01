Man arrested after threatening to hurt himself, others on social media, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A man was arrested on Saturday after posting threatening messages to social media, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officials say Brandon Chamberlain, 25, was arrested after posting to social media threats of wanting to hurt himself and threats of committing a shooting at the Visalia Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a search warrant was served at Chamberlain’s home around 2:00 p.m. after he was detained at his workplace.

According to police, no firearms were located in his residence and Chamberlain indicated he had no intent to harm himself or anyone else.

Officials say Chamberlain was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial facility for criminal threats and that this incident is an ongoing investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 734-8117.

For those wanting to leave an anonymous tip call (559) 713-4738.