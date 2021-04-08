Man arrested after string of robberies in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A Fresno man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed several businesses in southwest Fresno with a firearm over the course of approximately two weeks in March and April.

Arturo Chavez, 20 of Fresno, was arrested after the last robbery on April 5. Police say Chavez fled to a hotel room on Jensen and East Avenues was located immediately by officers and was later arrested.

Investigators say the robbery victim identified Chavez as the robber and that detectives found the firearm used in the robberies while searching Chavez’s room.

Photo provided by the Fresno Police Department

Chavez was booked into Fresno County Jail on multiple robbery charges and for a parole violation.