Man arrested after stealing multiple electronics from a Visalia high school

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday after stealing multiple electronics from Central Valley Christian High school the previous night, according to Visalia Police.

Staff told police that an unknown man was seen entering the school grounds at around 10:00 p.m.

After looking at surveillance cameras, police say the suspect entered several classrooms during the night and fled with several items including multiple Chromebooks and an iPad.

On Thursday morning at around 8:00 a.m officers responded to a suspicious person call near Whitendale and University avenues.

When officers arrived they located 34-year-old Cody Bartley in possession with the stolen electronics.

Bartley was arrested for burglary and booked into the Tulare County Pre Trial Facility.

The stolen property was returned to the school.

