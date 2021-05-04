Man arrested after stealing ambulance in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested Tuesday night after he stole an ambulance from a parking lot, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the theft happened just after 6:30 p.m. when an ambulance crew stopped at a restaurant near McKinley Avenue and Highway 168 to grab something to eat.

While the crew was inside of the restaurant, officers say a man in his 40s stole the ambulance from the parking lot and started heading down the 168 into Clovis.

A law enforcement helicopter spotted the ambulance within four minutes of the theft and began following it from above.

The driver ended up stopping in a shopping center near Herndon and Fowler avenues and was arrested following a short struggle with officers.

Officers were able to recover the ambulance undamaged within 11 minutes of it being reported stolen. Police are not sure how the man managed to get inside the ambulance.