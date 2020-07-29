Man arrested after shooting into occupied backyard in Livingston

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in Livingston was arrested after allegedly shooting into a backyard toward another man early Wednesday morning, according to Livingston Police.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a shooting in the area of 1400 Harvest Ave., said Sgt. Ray Fong. The victim told officers that he was sitting in his backyard when a suspect fired at him over the backyard fence.

The victim was unharmed in the shooting.

Officers found several pistol shell casings and bullets as well as a shotgun shell, Fong said. The victim identified the suspect as Hardriano Acosta, who he knew.

Acosta, 20, was arrested on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, participation in a street gang.

Officers are still looking for the suspect weapon, Fong added.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact Cpt. Christ Soria at 209-394-7916.

