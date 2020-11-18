Man arrested after shooting into Hanford residence

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly firing into a Hanford residence in early November, according to Hanford Police.

On Nov. 5, officers were sent to the area of 500 E. Cameron Street around 3:20 p.m. for a report of rounds fired into a residence, said Lt. James Lutz. Arriving officers found the suspect, later identified as Bacaria Horn, 27, had walked up to the residence and fired a semiautomatic pistol multiple times into it before fleeing the area.

Police reported that no one was struck by the gunfire.

After an investigation, Horn was arrested Kings County Sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday during a traffic stop, Lutz said. About 35 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found during a search of the vehicle. He was booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and possessing a controlled substance.