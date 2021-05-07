Man arrested after shooting gun into the air in northwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after police say he shot a gun into the air in northwest Fresno.

Officers say they were in the area of Fairmont and Holt avenues when they heard four gunshots.

Shortly after, authorities say someone called dispatch to report a man wearing red shorts and black shirt shooting a gun into the air.

Officers responded to the area and located a suspect coming out of an apartment that matched the description.

The suspect was detained and identified as Marcelino Moreno, 25.

Officers found a used shell casing and a live round next to the apartment. A search warrant was conducted at the apartment and officers say they found a 9mm handgun hidden in the living room matching ammunition that had been located outside.

Four children were inside the apartment but were unharmed.

Moreno was booked at Fresno County Jail on various gun-related charges.