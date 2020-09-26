Man arrested after robbing southeast Fresno man, using stolen credit card at convenience store

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday after robbing a southeast Fresno man and using his stolen credit card at a convenience store, according to Fresno Police.

Officers responded to the area of Sixth Street and Tulare Avenue around 4 a.m. for a report of a robbery, said Sgt. Paul Cervantes. Arriving officers found a 38-year-old victim, who said he was on his way home from work when he was accosted by a pair of young African American adults.

The victim said both suspects had their hands inside of their hooded sweatshirts and simulated a weapon at which point they demanded his backpack and wallet.

He handed over his belongings while fearing for his life and the suspects fled the area.

While officers were working on a police report, the victim received an alert from his bank that his card was being used at an AM/PM at Fresno and C streets, Cervantes said. Officers arrived and detained two people.

The victim identified Tarik Rutherford Jones, 20, as one of the suspects who robbed him.

Jones was arrested and found have some of the victim’s property, Cervantes said. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for robbery.

Jones’ accomplice is still on the loose and is described as a Black male adult, aged between 18 and 20, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 160-180 pounds, and was wearing a gray hoodie with a hood over his head with an unknown colored face mask.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Fresno Police through CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867 where the public can remain anonymous.

