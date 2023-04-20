SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man who allegedly robbed at a convenience store was quickly arrested afterward, officials with the Sanger Police Department said.

According to authorities, on Wednesday at approximately 2:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to the AM/PM regarding a robbery that had just occurred. The store clerk said he informed officers that an unknown man had entered the store and attempted to purchase alcohol but was turned away because it was after 2:00 a.m.

Officers say the suspect became irate after being denied a purchase, then displayed a firearm to the clerk, grabbed alcoholic beverages from the refrigerator, and left the store.

Investigators say they quickly identified the involved vehicle, which gave them a lead on a suspect identified as 26-year-old Diego Rodriguez of Sanger.

Sanger Police detectives were contacted and took over the case. They authored a warrant for Rodriguez and on Wednesday at 12:55 p.m. he was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges.

According to the police, Diego Rodriguez was out on bail for unrelated felony charges when he committed the robbery.