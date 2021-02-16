Man arrested after returning to stand-off scene in Fresno, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo provided by Fresno Police Department

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say was involved in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a stand-off Tuesday morning in northeast Fresno is now under arrest.

According to Fresno Police, 21-year-old suspect Julian Rodriguez was identified by a witness as involved in the stand-off. He was arrested after Rodriguez returned to the scene of the stand-off – while detectives were searching the residence.

The incident began shortly after 7 a.m. when 911 operators received an “open line” call and determined that there had been a domestic disturbance at an apartment at a complex on Sierra Madre and Maple Avenues. Officers were able to free a female and a small child inside an apartment. The woman had moderate injuries.

Inside the house, investigators discovered a loaded, semiautomatic handgun.

According to police, Rodriguez was wanted for felony charges including assault with a firearm, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. He was taken into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com