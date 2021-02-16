Man arrested after returning to stand-off scene in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who police say was involved in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a stand-off Tuesday morning in northeast Fresno is now under arrest.

According to Fresno Police, 21-year-old suspect Julian Rodriguez was identified by a witness as involved in the stand-off. He was arrested after Rodriguez returned to the scene of the stand-off – while detectives were searching the residence.

The incident began shortly after 7 a.m. when 911 operators received an “open line” call and determined that there had been a domestic disturbance at an apartment at a complex on Sierra Madre and Maple Avenues. Officers were able to free a female and a small child inside an apartment. The woman had moderate injuries.

Inside the house, investigators discovered a loaded, semiautomatic handgun.

According to police, Rodriguez was wanted for felony charges including assault with a firearm, criminal threats, and false imprisonment. He was taken into custody without incident.