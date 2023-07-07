HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after attacking an officer by punching him in the head, following a structure fire allegedly provoked by illegal fireworks, Handford Police Department says Friday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 2700 block of N Douty Street around 10:20 p.m. due to a structure fire on the 4th of July. The fire crew managed to extinguish the flames, but while they were dealing with that incident, they say some people in the area of Adrian Way were setting off aerial fireworks.

After wrapping up the fire scene, officers say they did a patrol check around the 100 block of Adrian Way to see where the aerial fireworks were coming from. During the check, one officer observed more aerial fireworks coming from a residence and contacted several subjects outside.

While investigating the fireworks, the officer says the homeowner came out of his home extremely intoxicated and approached him, challenging him about the illegal fireworks.

Investigators identified the homeowner as 45-year-old James Simas.

Police say Simas began getting increasingly agitated as the officer tried to explain why he was there. Due to Simas’s level of intoxication and aggressive behavior, the officer attempted to detain Simas.

According to the officer, Simas became uncooperative and pulled away and punched the officer in the head, knocking him to the ground. And then punched him again in the head a second time. The officer was able to regain his footing and deployed his Taser at Simas.

Investigators say the officer suffered a concussion from the incident and was later treated and released.

The department says Simas was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, resisting an executive officer, and being drunk in public.