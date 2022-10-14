MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple officers in Madera responded to the area of 4th Street and Gateway Drive for a possible active shooter situation where students were walking to school Friday morning, according to the Madera Police Department.

Police say a man was seen firing what was believed to be a firearm, repeatedly in the area, and was last seen entering a hotel.

Officers say they were able to locate Dennis Ray Vaughn in the hotel’s stairwell armed with a pellet gun.

Vaughn according to police discharged the pellet gun at different locations near the hotel where students were walking to school causing them to fear being shot at by a real gun.

Vaughn was arrested and booked at the Madera County Jail.