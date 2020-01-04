Man arrested after nearly 7 hour standoff with Lemoore Police; Firing weapons toward officers

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after a nearly seven-hour standoff with officers that began Friday night while firing weapons out of his home while intoxicated, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Officers responded to the 500 block of E. Hazelwood Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Friday regarding an intoxicated subject armed with two firearms, spokesman Michael Kendall said. It was reported to law enforcement that the suspect was inside his home and alone.

Gunfire coming from within the residence was heard as officers arrived on the scene.

Officers began evacuating neighboring residents before attempting to make contact with the suspect, Kendall said. While escorting neighbors to safety, the suspect began firing out of his house and toward officers.

Authorities contacted the suspect by telephone in an attempt to have him peacefully surrender. The suspect refused to surrender and continued to shoot out of his house toward officers and the surrounding neighborhood.

Kendall said the standoff continued for about 6 hours and 30 minutes while officers continued to call for the suspect’s peaceful surrender.

The standoff ended at around 3 a.m. after the suspect emerged from the house and unwilling to comply with orders to surrender.

The suspect was taken into custody with the help of a K9 unit, Kendall said. No officers fired their weapons during the incident.

The suspect, identified as Teddy Matta, 41, of Lemoore, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. He will be booked into the Kings County Jail after his release from the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.

