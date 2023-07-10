PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in police custody after leading officers on a chase in Porterville Saturday night, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, detectives from the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit, said they attempted to enforce a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Main Street and Morton Avenue for a traffic violation.

Officers say the vehicle failed to yield and drove off at a high rate of speed while traveling against the flow of traffic and nearly crashing into oncoming vehicles.

Due to public safety and the lack of regard for others by the suspect, detectives say they discontinued their pursuit.

Detectives say they conducted a follow-up to the investigation and were able to locate the suspect vehicle parked in the 700 block of East Orange Avenue.

After further investigation, detectives located 22-year-old Melvin Sanchez at a nearby residence and identified him as the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Officers say Sanchez was arrested without any further incident and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility for felony evading. He is being held in lieu of $35,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any other criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.