Man arrested after hitting another man with a vehicle during a fight in Merced

MERCED Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Merced man has been arrested after he hit another man with a vehicle during an altercation, Merced police say.

According to investigators, Devin Badillo was in a fight with another man, when intentionally struck the man with a vehicle. Police say Badillo fled the scene before they arrived, but he was later found at his residence by detectives. Badillo was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

The man who was struck had moderate injuries and was sent to a trauma center. Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to report it.

