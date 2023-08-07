LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorcycle in Fresno County, evading arrest, and some other charges after a high-speed chase with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said Friday.

According to deputies, on Friday around 1:04 a.m., a deputy was on patrol in the 1200 block of South 18th Avenue in Lemoore when he spotted a speeding black Yamaha motorcycle.

Deputies identified the driver as 27-year-old Robert Leanos.

Sheriff’s officials say he was traveling south on 8th Avenue. The deputy drove after the Yamaha to make a traffic enforcement stop for the speeding violation and drove his patrol vehicle at approximately 115 mph, but the Yamaha was still gaining distance. The deputy activated his lights and siren and a pursuit took place.

Sheriff’s officials say the high-speed chase lasted for several miles, and Robert failed to stop at numerous four-way intersections controlled by stop signs. Robert continued to drive over 115 mph and at one point was traveling in the opposite lane of traffic.

As the pursuit continued, deputies say Robert slowed and drove into an orchard in the 15500 block of 16th Avenue. The deputy lost sight of him and a perimeter was established around the area where Robert was last seen.

A Kings County Air Unit (Air1) was high in the sky and began searching for Robert. Deputies state the Air1 located and directed units to the motorcycle which had been laid over and hidden under a tree. A check on the Yamaha’s license plate revealed the motorcycle had been stolen out of Orange Cove in Fresno County.

Detectives say the Lemoore Police Department brought a police K9 to assist with the search. Robert was located hiding approximately 50 yards away from the Yamaha in a group of bushes. Robert gave up and was placed under arrest.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, a records check was completed on Robert and it was discovered he had three warrants issued for his arrest. The first warrant was issued out of Fresno County with charges of carjacking, criminal threats, and brandishing a weapon. The second and third warrants were issued out of Kings County for the charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness, and vandalism.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says Robert was booked into the Kings County Jail on the three warrants and the fresh charges of evading, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property, and auto theft.