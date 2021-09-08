Man arrested after high-speed chase in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase on a busy Fresno highway on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:30 p.m, deputies reportedly spotted a car make a traffic violation in the area of Highway 168 and Shields Avenue.

When deputies tried to pull the car over, they say the driver refused to stop and started weaving in and out of traffic on the Shaw Avenue off-ramp as he exited the highway.

Deputies say the driver got back onto the highway and continued to lead deputies on a chase until he exited again at the Herndon Avenue off-ramp.

The chase continued to the area of Bullard and Willow Avenues, where deputies say the driver sideswiped two cars while squeezing between them before pulling onto a curb and driving through a field.

After pulling into the field, deputies say the man got back onto the roadway and started to speed over 100 miles per hour while driving against opposite lanes of traffic at times.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect ended up hitting a third car near Fresno State but he still refused to stop.

Once the chase reached the area of First and Shaw avenues, deputies noticed that the suspect’s car had lost its tire.

Deputies took the opportunity to ram into the side of the car to stop the driver.

The driver was uninjured in the crash and was taken into custody. He has not been identified, but deputies say he appears to be in his teens or early 20s.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges, including evading police and wanton disregard of public safety.

The Sheriff’s Office is unsure why the driver refused to pull over but says his reckless driving put hundreds of motorists at risk.

During the chase, it was reported that a Sheriff’s Office helicopter may have spotted the driver throw a gun out of the window in the area of Highway 168 and Shaw Avenues.

It is unknown if anything was actually thrown, but deputies are in the area searching for a gun.