Man arrested after he allegedly stole beer, several bags of frozen chicken

CORCORAN, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 22-year-old man arrested after police say he stole five, 30 packs of beer, several bags of frozen chicken and other miscellaneous food items, the Corcoran Police Department said Monday.

Police said they responded to the Take-10 Gas Station regarding a burglary that had just occurred. Officers learned the suspect had forced his way into a rear door of the business the suspect left then returned to the store and an employee obtained a license plate.

Corcoran police went to the home where the vehicle was registered and searched the house.

During the search, officers said they contacted a suspect who they recognized as the suspect from the store video surveillance cameras.

Police identified the suspect as Geordie Carrillo.

Officers said they found the property stolen during the burglary at the residence. While conducting the investigation officers saw clothing that matched the description from a robbery that had occurred at Casillas Auto Sales earlier the same day.

During that robbery, police said Carrillo threatened to kill an employee from Casillas Auto Sales before stealing a laptop computer and several sets of keys for vehicles being sold on the lot.

Officers said they were able to link Carrillo as a suspect in a total of six cases in the last two weeks.

He was booked into the jail and is being held on a total bail of $205,000.

