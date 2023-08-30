VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 34-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly found with a Knife in his hand standing near a victim, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 6:40 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Burke Street and Center Avenue for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

When officers arrived on the scene, police say they found 34-year-old Muhran Khanoyan standing near the victim with a knife in his hand.

Photo of 34-year-old Muhran Khanoyan provided by the Visalia Police Department.

Khanoyan complied with the officers and was taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.