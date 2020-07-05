KSEE24 RESCAN /
Man arrested after forcing entry into a coffee shop in Porterville

Crime
A close-up photo of police lights by night

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Friday after forcing entry into a coffee shop in Porterville, authorities say.

Authorities say they responded to Java Express coffee shop on Henderson Ave at around 4:38 p.m. for a report of a man trying to force entry into the closed business through a drive-thru window.

The man smashed the drive-thru window and made his way inside and was found near the business. He was later identified as Benjamin Gutierrez, 30, out of Tulare.

Officers say Gutierrez suffered a laceration to his right arm as a result of breaking the window and he was found in possession of a small amount of cash he took from inside the business.

Gutierrez was arrested and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility.

