FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after exposing himself to a group of children at Woodward Park Wednesday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say a local school was on a field trip when one of the teachers took her students to the restroom.

While students and the teacher were in the restroom, investigators say 24-year-old Eduardo Tzaput walked into the women’s restroom and exposed himself to the group.

Authorities say the teacher took quick action and immediately shielded the students and pushed him out of the restroom before calling the police.

“The male left the restroom and when he left the restroom, he was contacted by police he attempted to flee from police, but he was eventually detained the male was arrested and booked on charges related to the incident,” said Fresno Police Officer Chris Clark.

It is not known if Tzaput had a criminal past but police are asking anyone else who might recognize him or believe he’s done this to them to come forward. They do think there are more victims out there considering the aggressiveness of his crime.

No one was injured during the incident and anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.