Man arrested after fatally shooting driver in front of 2 children, pregnant woman in Tulare County, deputies say

Booking photo of 20-Year-Old Victor Manuel Lopez-Hernandez provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KPGE)- A man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a driver in front of a pregnant woman and two children on Tuesday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 5:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Highway 198 and Road 156 in Visalia after it was reported that a man had just been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Evone Vacio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Vacio was rushed to a nearby hospital, where deputies say he later passed away from his injuries.

While investigating, deputies reportedly learned that Vacio was stopped at a red light when the suspect pulled up beside him and opened fire into his vehicle.

Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

A pregnant woman and two small children were in the car with Vacio but were uninjured in the shooting.

Deputies have not specified the relationship between the victim and the passengers in his car.

The Sheriff’s Office says detectives have identified the shooter as 20-year-old Victor Manuel Lopez-Hernandez of Tipton.

Detectives arrested Lopez-Hernandez during a traffic stop in Tipton.

During his arrest, the Sheriff’s Office says more evidence was found linking him to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sergeant Bryan Clower with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (559) 733-6218.