Man arrested after officers find explosive devices in Merced home, police say

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 52-year-old man was arrested after officers found improvised explosive devices during a search of a home on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., the department’s bomb squad was called out to a home near 21st Street and Lincoln Drive as officers carried out a search warrant.

During the search, Merced Police say officers found explosive devices on the property, along with other evidence of illegal activity.

Officers currently have the home taped off as they continue investigating. (Photo: Merced Gateway News)

The bomb squad is expected to be in the area for the next several hours as officers continue their investigation. Police say there is currently no active threat to residents in the area.

Officers arrested a man at the home following the search on several felony charges, including possession of improvised explosive devices. His identity has not yet been released.

No other details have been provided by authorities at this time.