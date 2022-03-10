CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found in possession of several illegal drugs in Fresno and believed to be selling them in Fresno and Clovis, according to the Clovis Police.

Police say Thursday morning that they served a warrant to search a residence they say was connected to narcotic and prescription drug sales in Clovis and Fresno.

Detectives say they arrested 28-year-old Touben Heu from Fresno. Police say they collected over 1,000 pills of generic Xanax, over one pound of psilocybin mushrooms, approximately eight pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, cash, and other related items at the residence.

Hou was booked for three felonies related to the possession and sale of drugs according to police.