Man arrested after driving drunk and firing handgun around Selma neighborhoods, police said

Crime

Miguel Perez, 18 (Courtesy of Selma Police)

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –A man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly driving drunk and firing his handgun around Selma neighborhoods, according to the Selma Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of 2200 Adobe St. around 7:45 p.m. for a report of possible gunfire in the area, Chief Joe Gomez said. A caller reported a white SUV in the area at the time of the call that seemed suspicious.

No damage was found at the scene by officers.

A second call was received around 8:30 p.m. concerning a suspicious white SUV in the area of 2100 Yerba St., Gomez said.

An officer responded and found a white SUV in the neighborhood.

Gomez said the vehicle stopped after trying to speed away from the officer.

Courtesy of Selma Police

The driver and solo-vehicle occupant, Miguel Perez, 18, was detained for possible drunk driving, Police said. A 9mm spent shell casing was found sitting on the driver seat after Perez was taken out of the vehicle.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a 9mm handgun alongside two additional spent shell casings and an open Corona beer bottle, Gomez said.

Perez was booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of a concealed firearm in vehicle and DUI.

