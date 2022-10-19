PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested with drugs after he tried to hide a firearm in a dumpster, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 12:50 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Vine Avenue and C Street after it was reported that someone had pulled out a gun.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had already run away from the scene.

Officers said they were able to quickly track down the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Espiridion Baltazar from Porterville.

While searching the area where Baltazar was found, officers said they found a gun with the serial number filed off that had been thrown into a nearby dumpster.

Officials said Baltazar was also found with ammunition and suspected methamphetamine.

During the investigation, officers said they were able to determine that Baltazar was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Investigators said Baltazar was positively identified as the person who had brandished the gun.

While checking Baltazar’s records, officials said they learned that he was a previously convicted felon and was not allowed to have a gun.

Baltazar was booked into the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of being a previously convicted felon with a gun and ammunition, brandishing a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and being under the influence of drugs while in possession of a loaded firearm.