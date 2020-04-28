Man arrested after deputies report finding caged roosters, fighting paraphernalia

OROSI, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 65-year-old man was arrested for his part in a rooster fight discovered by Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies over the weekend.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 43700 block of Road 36 in Orosi for a possible rooster fight taking place in an orange orchard.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding 11 live caged roosters and around 30 dead roosters near a portable arena. They also found several small blades (“gaffs”, which designed to be strapped to the roosters’ legs).

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, a 65-year-old man was found hiding in a neighboring orchard and arrested for his involvement in the rooster fight.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to contact Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

