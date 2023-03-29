VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 38-year-old man has been taken into custody on suspicion of possessing child pornography, officials with the Visalia Police Department announced Wednesday.

According to the police department, on Wednesday at 7:00 a.m., Visalia Police executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 3200 block of West Campus Drive regarding a child pornography investigation.

During the service of the search warrant, officers located hundreds of images of child sexual abuse material and what they described as an un-serialized firearm.

38-year-old Justin Lukehart was contacted at the residence, taken into custody, and booked at the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for alleged possession of child sexual abuse material and alleged possession of an un-serialized firearm.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-7438.