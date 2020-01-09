Man arrested after chasing, shooting at another driver down Hwy 99 from Madera to Fresno while driving drunk: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday morning off of Highway 99 in central Fresno after chasing and shooting at another driver down the highway from Madera while drunk driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP broadcasted an ongoing highway violence incident around 2:15 a.m. involving two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet pick-up truck, spokesman Mike Salas said. The vehicles were traveling south on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 in Madera.

The victim who was being chased and harassed by the pick-up driver continued to keep officers updated of their location by calling 911.

The call was upgraded to a shot’s fired call as the two vehicles entered Fresno County.

Salas said several officers responded to intercept the two vehicles were traveling at speeds estimated at 90 mph due to the victim fearing for his safety.

The CHP stopped the suspect vehicle on Olive Avenue off of Highway 99.

Officers found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol along with shell casings, one of which fell from the driver’s lap to the pavement as he exited the pick-up, Salas said.

The suspect driver was also determined to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, CHP said.

The victim did not suffer any injuries and his vehicle did not sustain any damage.

The suspect driver, identified as Simon Garcia Jr., 31, of Madera, was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of highway violence, weapon violations and driving under the influence of alcohol.

