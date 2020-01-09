Man arrested after chasing, shooting at another driver down Hwy 99 from Madera to Fresno while driving drunk: CHP

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Thursday morning off of Highway 99 in central Fresno after chasing and shooting at another driver down the highway from Madera while drunk driving, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP broadcasted an ongoing highway violence incident around 2:15 a.m. involving two vehicles, a Ford Mustang and Chevrolet pick-up truck, spokesman Mike Salas said. The vehicles were traveling south on Highway 99 near Avenue 12 in Madera.

The victim who was being chased and harassed by the pick-up driver continued to keep officers updated of their location by calling 911.

The call was upgraded to a shot’s fired call as the two vehicles entered Fresno County.

Salas said several officers responded to intercept the two vehicles were traveling at speeds estimated at 90 mph due to the victim fearing for his safety.

The CHP stopped the suspect vehicle on Olive Avenue off of Highway 99.

Officers found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol along with shell casings, one of which fell from the driver’s lap to the pavement as he exited the pick-up, Salas said.

The suspect driver was also determined to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, CHP said.

The victim did not suffer any injuries and his vehicle did not sustain any damage.

The suspect driver, identified as Simon Garcia Jr., 31, of Madera, was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on charges of highway violence, weapon violations and driving under the influence of alcohol.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.