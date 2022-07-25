KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he led deputies on an hours-long chase across two counties over the weekend, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 1:00 a.m. Saturday, a deputy reportedly spotted a driver, later identified as 28-year-old Ryan Mcgovran, running a stop sign at the intersection of 16th and Idaho avenues. After running the stop sign, deputies say Mcgovran accelerated through the intersection and began to speed away.

When the deputy tried to pull the car over, officials say McGovran refused to stop, sparking a chase that lasted over two hours throughout Kings County and parts of Tulare County.

Officials say McGovran drove onto dirt roads and through orchards in an attempt to get away from deputies.

After disabling his vehicle, deputies say McGovran ran into a nearby dairy, where he was found hiding in the cab of a tractor.

After taking McGovran into custody, officials say it was discovered that the vehicle he was driving had fake plates on it and was reported stolen out of Kern County.

Investigators say McGovran had three felony warrants out for his arrest, including one out of Kern County for carjacking.

McGovran was booked into the Kings County Jail on the three outstanding warrants, along with charges of evading with wanton disregard for public safety, evading while driving the wrong way, auto theft, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled substance.

His was bail was set at $230,000.