FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man was arrested after a pursuit in southeast Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Fresno Police say they responded to the area of Kings Canyon and Winery for a report of a man brandishing a gun around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers spotted a vehicle in the area that was believed to be involved.

Police say they tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield and led them on a pursuit through the city of Fresno.

They say the driver got on the freeway going north, and once conditions became unsafe for pursuing officers and the general public, police say they called off the chase and advised other agencies.

Officials say the suspect ended up in Madera County, and as officers were headed back into town, within the city limits, the vehicle was spotted coming back toward Fresno.

Officials say the California Highway Patrol was already on the scene and they re-engaged the pursuit when the driver exited off of Shields Avenue and Highway 168, where it ultimately ended up at a gas station at Olive and Cedar Avenues.

They say the driver refused to exit the vehicle. Officers eventually approached the suspect’s car and took him into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, police say they found two firearms. One was described as a privately manufactured firearm also known as a ghost gun, police say.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail, according to police.