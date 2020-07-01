Man arrested after calling police saying he stabbed wife at Fresno Hotel

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man admitted to stabbing his wife at a Fresno Hotel Wednesday morning, according to Fresno Police.

The stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Country Inn & Suites near Bullard Avenue and Highway 41 in northeast Fresno.

Police said they got a call from a man saying he stabbed his wife. When police arrived, they found a woman who was stabbed. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested.

No other details were immediately available.

