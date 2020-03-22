Man arrested after burglarizing Visalia insurance business

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday night after burglarizing a Visalia insurance business, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers responded to a burglary alarm at the Ronald J. Ormonde Insurance Services office at 904 W. Main St., at around 10:50 p.m., Sgt. Curtis Brown said. It appeared someone smashed a window and gained entry into the building.

Joaquin Soliz, 35, of Visalia, was detained near the business as he tried to leave the area, Police said. Officers found that he had entry into the business but wasn’t able to remove property before the alarm went off.

Soliz was booked into the Tulare County Jail on charges of burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.

