Man arrested after burglarizing Visalia church

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Wednesday after burglarizing a Visalia church, according to Visalia Police.

Officers responded to Apostolic Truth Tabernacle on 100 W. School Avenue for a possible burglary, said Sgt. Celestina Sanchez. It was found that the suspect, identified as Raul Zaragoza, 27, had forced his way into the church and tried to steal items.

Zaragoza was stopped by an on-site security guard before officers arrived.

The stolen property was returned to the church, Sanchez said. Zaragoza was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail on a burglary charge.