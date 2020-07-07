Man arrested after breaking 23 windows at Tulare school causing over $8,000 in damages

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested for breaking several windows at a Tulare school causing over $8,000 in damages, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say 23 windows at Alpaugh Unified School District were broken over the weekend.

Video surveillance from the school helped deputies identify the suspect as 29-year-old Freddy Morales.

The suspect was found at his home in Alpaugh during a probation search.

Morales was booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office South County Detention Facility on the charges of felony vandalism and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Deputy Flaherty at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559)733-6218. Or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.

