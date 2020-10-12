Man arrested after authorities find weapons, drugs inside Hanford home

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after authorities found weapons and drugs inside a Hanford home, according to police.

On Thursday, the Hanford Police Department along with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the 1000 block of West Julia Way.

The man arrested was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Ruttlen. Authorities say he is a known gang member who also had an active arrest warrant for the charge of perjury.

During the search officers found one 9mm semiautomatic handgun, a micro-conversion kit, 10.7 grams of cocaine along with $1,792.

Ruttlen was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charges of being a felon with a firearm, possession for sale, perjury, participating in street gang, and child endangerment.

Ruttlen’s Bail was set at $490,000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com