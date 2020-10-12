Man arrested after authorities find weapons, drugs inside Hanford home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after authorities found weapons and drugs inside a Hanford home, according to police.

On Thursday, the Hanford Police Department along with the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at the 1000 block of West Julia Way.

The man arrested was identified as 31-year-old Christopher Ruttlen. Authorities say he is a known gang member who also had an active arrest warrant for the charge of perjury.

During the search officers found one 9mm semiautomatic handgun, a micro-conversion kit, 10.7 grams of cocaine along with $1,792.

Ruttlen was booked into the Kings County Jail on the charges of being a felon with a firearm, possession for sale, perjury, participating in street gang, and child endangerment.

Ruttlen’s Bail was set at $490,000.

