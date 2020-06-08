Breaking News
Mandatory evacuations taking place in Mariposa County due to a fire

Man arrested after attempting to steal forklift from Visalia Highschool

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KFPE) — A man is arrested after attempting to steal a forklift from a Visalia highschool Sunday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say they responded to Golden West High School located at 1717 N. McAuliff Street for a report of a man possibly stealing a forklift.

When authorities arrived they located a man in the area of Lovers Lane and Houston Ave on a Gradall forklift.

Officers followed the man to the area of Lovers Lane and Norman Ave where they were able to take the man into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed that before the man left the campus on the equipment, he had used the forklift to cause damage to a light pole and fencing on the campus.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old, Anthony Angel Rocha.

Rocha was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for auto
theft and felony vandalism.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know