Man arrested after attempting to steal forklift from Visalia Highschool

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KFPE) — A man is arrested after attempting to steal a forklift from a Visalia highschool Sunday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say they responded to Golden West High School located at 1717 N. McAuliff Street for a report of a man possibly stealing a forklift.

When authorities arrived they located a man in the area of Lovers Lane and Houston Ave on a Gradall forklift.

Officers followed the man to the area of Lovers Lane and Norman Ave where they were able to take the man into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed that before the man left the campus on the equipment, he had used the forklift to cause damage to a light pole and fencing on the campus.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old, Anthony Angel Rocha.

Rocha was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for auto

theft and felony vandalism.

