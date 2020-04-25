Man arrested after attempting to stab family member in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Man arrested and tackled by Visalia Police Department K-9 after attempting to stab family member, according to police.

Visalia Police Department says they responded to the 200 blocks of E. Houston Avenue at around 1:00 p.m. for a family disturbance.

When authorities arrived they say they contacted the suspect identified as 29-year-old, Luis Viera in the backyard of the neighbors home armed with a knife, fleeing from police.

A K-9 was eventually called out to assist authorities to take Viera into custody.

Viera was arrested and booked into Tulare County Pre-trial Facility.

