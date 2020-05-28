Man arrested after attempting to beat his mother to death, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man was arrested after attempting to beat his mother to death on Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Aries Apodaca.

At around 6 p.m., deputies responded to a home near the corner of Shields and Chestnut avenues, said spokesman Tony Botti. When they arrived they found Apodaca’s mother, who had several injuries to her head and body.

While arranging for an ambulance to transport the 52-year-old woman to the hospital, deputies spoke with her about what had happened.

The woman said her Apodaca had arrived at her home drunk, Botti said. The two got into an argument and he picked up a piece of TV stand and began to hit her with it. She tried to run out of the home, but Apodaca pulled her back inside and continued to beat her with the stand until it broke.

As she screamed for help, nearby neighbors stopped Apodaca from hurting her more and dialed 911, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies searched the surrounding area and found Apodaca standing outside.

Apodaca was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a charge of attempted murder. His

bail is set at $500,000.

