FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A shooting suspect has been arrested after police responded to an armed disturbance, the Fresno Police Department said Thursday.

On Friday, July 14 around 9:54 p.m., officers stated they responded to El Godinazo Centro located at 2001 East Belmont Avenue regarding an armed disturbance. Officers contacted a victim who had been physically assaulted.

According to officers, the suspects were seen leaving the location in a vehicle. While exiting the parking lot, a passenger in the vehicle produced a handgun, and fired one round at another victim, striking the business.

Felony Assault Detectives identified the man as Juan Carlos Negrete.

On Thursday, detectives say they arrested Negrete in the area of South East Avenue and Dorothy Avenue without incident. Detectives then served a search warrant at Negrete’s home located in the area of Archie Avenue and Cedar Avenue. During the search, the detective recovered two semi-auto weapons.

According to police, Negrete was booked into the Fresno County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, discharging a firearm from a moving vehicle at a person, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Photo Courtesy: The Fresno Police Department.

The Fresno Police Department encourages anyone with more information to contact Fresno Police Department – Felony Assault Detective A. Lopez at (559) 621- 2428.