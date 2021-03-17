Man arrested after allegedly taking tools and crashing car in Clovis

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after allegedly taking tools from a truck and crashing a car Wednesday morning according to The Clovis Police Department.

This all started around 7 a.m. near Shepard and Dewolf avenues when police say the victim started loading his construction tools into his truck when the suspect grabbed them and took off in a car.

Police said the victim jumped in his vehicle looking for the suspect around the same time Clovis Police respond to a car accident in the area when they found a car crashed with nobody inside.

The victim contacted police and they were able to find the suspect walking in the area and they arrested him with the help of the Fresno County Sheriff’s helicopter.