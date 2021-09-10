Man arrested after allegedly assaulting victim with hammer, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after assaulting a person with a hammer Friday morning in Merced, according to Merced Police officers.

Merced officers responded to a report of an assault with a hammer around 2:00 a.m. near Ash Avenue and 21st Street.

Officials say the victim told officers he was hit in the head with a hammer and suffered from minor injuries.

According to police, Brian Arredondo, 51, was arrested after they learned he had swung the hammer at the victim’s head three times.

Officers say the hammer was located near Arredondo’s door and that Arredondo was arrested for attempted homicide.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Abanathie at (209) 388-7798.