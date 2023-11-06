HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Hanford after he admitted to downloading child sexual abuse material, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say on Sept. 18, detectives with the Hanford Police Department began investigating a report of the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material after receiving a cyber tip from NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children).

Over the course of the investigation and multiple search warrants, police say a suspect was identified as 41-year-old Pedro Ramos.

Investigators say on Nov. 2, police executed a search warrant and contacted Ramos.

Ramos was interviewed and police say he admitted to downloading child sexual abuse material and was subsequently arrested. He was booked on suspicion of possession/distribution of images depicting a minor engaging in sexual activity.