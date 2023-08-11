MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide following a report of gunshots coming from a property, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Thursday around 11:36 a.m. they received a call stating gunshots near the 16500 block of Bloss Avenue.

Upon arrival, deputies say they located a woman, who was identified as Martha Mendoza, dead at the property. During the investigation, detectives say they identified Richardo Garcia Jr. as the suspect.

Detectives state they were able to locate him at a residence in Delhi and arrested Garcia on suspicion of homicide.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who might have information regarding the case to contact their investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472. They say all tips can remain anonymous.