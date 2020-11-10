Man arrested after 5 teenagers shot in January

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man is under arrest after police in Merced say he is responsible for a shooting incident early this year – which injured five teenagers.

Officers say Eric Lee, 29, fired rounds at five teenagers on Jan. 30 at around 8 p.m., in the 100 block of West Main Street.

#BREAKING: @MercedPolice say “multiple” people have been shot in the downtown area. This is on Main and I. They say they’ll be providing more information in about a half hour. @KSEE24 @CBS47 pic.twitter.com/AOxDifIrzR — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) January 31, 2020

A warrant for Eric Lee’s arrest was issued by Merced County Superior Court on charges of attempted murder and carrying a loaded firearm. Lee was eventually located and arrested on Nov. 7.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

