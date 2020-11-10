Man arrested after 5 teenagers shot in January

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man arrested after 5 teenagers shot in January

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old man is under arrest after police in Merced say he is responsible for a shooting incident early this year – which injured five teenagers.

Officers say Eric Lee, 29, fired rounds at five teenagers on Jan. 30 at around 8 p.m., in the 100 block of West Main Street.

Four juveniles shot in Downtown Merced

A warrant for Eric Lee’s arrest was issued by Merced County Superior Court on charges of attempted murder and carrying a loaded firearm. Lee was eventually located and arrested on Nov. 7.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Solis at 209-385-4703 or by email at solisl@cityofmerced.org.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com